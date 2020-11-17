Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A nearly 1,500-pound horse was rescued after several hours trapped in a muddy hole at an Alberta sanctuary thanks to some tow trucks summoned to the scene by police.

Tracy Benkendorf, owner of the Adorado Nino Horse Rescue & Sanctuary in Leduc County, said the 11-year-old male horse, Fysik, fell into a mud pit on the property Monday and was unable to climb out.

Benkendorf said the New Sarepta Fire Department were the first to attempt to remove Fysik from the mud, but crews eventually left when they were unable to lift the animal out of the pit.

Benkendorf summoned some friends and the Leduc Royal Canadian Mounted Police to the scene, and the police called multiple tow trucks to the scene.

The trucks were able to haul Fysik out of the mud.

Benkendorf said Fysik was cold and exhausted, but was able to stand up after a few hours and is now expected to be OK.