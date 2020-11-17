Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A team of artists used about 150,000 biodegradable balloons to construct a 25-foot-high sculpture of a dinosaur that captured a Guinness World Record in Turkey.

Guinness said Guido Verhoef, Bahar Belisan and Willy Monroe teamed up with the Balloon Crew club to build the massive dinosaur sculpture in Istanbul.

The finished sculpture, made from about 150,000 biodegradable balloons, measured 25 feet, 9 inches high, 29 feet, 9 inches wide and 64 feet, 5 inches long.

The sculpture was constructed at an Istanbul mall as part of a Balloon Animal Kingdom exhibit. The sculpture was awarded the Guinness World Record for the largest balloon sculpture of a dinosaur.