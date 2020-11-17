Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A British Columbia woman said she was completely unaware of her nearly $45,000 lottery jackpot until she was cleaning her kitchen a month after the drawing and discovered a trio of forgotten tickets.
Carolyn Bauer of Delta told British Columbia Lottery Corp. officials she was cleaning her kitchen this month when she found three forgotten Lotto 6/49 tickets tucked behind a radio.
Bauer checked the tickets and discovered one of them matched five of the six drawn numbers and the bonus number from the Oct. 7 drawing.
She said the first ticket she scanned had won a free play, the second ticket had won $1 and the third was the $44,683.98 big winner.
"It is surreal, I had to pinch myself," Bauer said.