Carolyn Bauer of Delta, British Columbia, said she was unaware that she had won a lottery jackpot worth nearly $45,000 until she found a stash of forgotten tickets while cleaning her kitchen. File Photo by Robert Lessmann/Shutterstock

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A British Columbia woman said she was completely unaware of her nearly $45,000 lottery jackpot until she was cleaning her kitchen a month after the drawing and discovered a trio of forgotten tickets.

Carolyn Bauer of Delta told British Columbia Lottery Corp. officials she was cleaning her kitchen this month when she found three forgotten Lotto 6/49 tickets tucked behind a radio.

Bauer checked the tickets and discovered one of them matched five of the six drawn numbers and the bonus number from the Oct. 7 drawing.

She said the first ticket she scanned had won a free play, the second ticket had won $1 and the third was the $44,683.98 big winner.

"It is surreal, I had to pinch myself," Bauer said.