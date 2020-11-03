Nov. 3 (UPI) -- The Norwegian makers of Internet browser Opera announced they are offering a $9,000 payday for a two week dream job: browsing the Web for fun.

The company said the selected "Personal Browser" will spend two weeks performing online activities such as hunting for memes, watching cute baby animal videos and researching unusual topics while livestreaming the experience on Opera's social media channels.

Advertisement

"This might seem like a joke -- but it really isn't. We are indeed hiring a person to just surf the web and actually get paid for it. What we are looking for in a candidate is the unpolished truth, we want someone who has the guts to share their online experience with the world," said Maciej Kocemba, product director of the Opera desktop browser.

Interested parties are being asked to record a 15-60 second video "where they talk about the most relevant browsing moment of their life."

"It can be anything from a funny incident to a dead serious revelation," the company said.

Applications are being accepted through Nov. 13.