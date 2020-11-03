Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Officials in a California county said they have recovered two of three wolf hybrids that escaped from their owner, with one of the animals still on the loose.

The Monterey County Health Department said the three canines, hybrids of wolves and domestic dogs, escaped Friday in the San Benancio area.

Advertisement

The animals' owner said they are about 8 months old and recently relocated to the area. The owner said the animals have not been socialized and could pose a threat to small pets.

Officials said Monday that two of the hybrids were safely recaptured, with only one remaining on the loose. The remaining canine, a female with black coloring, was said to be timid and likely to avoid contact with people.

Animal Services officials recommended residents keep small pets, livestock and trash secured while the hybrid remains on the loose.