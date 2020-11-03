Nov. 3 (UPI) -- A British TV channel said it achieved a Guinness World Record when more than 9,000 people tuned in to watch the "world's largest live streamed seance."

The attempt, organized by digital TV channel Really, featured Penny West "The Wiccan Witch," podcaster Nick Stoppani and paranormal investigators Alex Duggan and Miki York of U.K.-Haunted attempting to contact the spirits of the deceased at Guy's Cliffe House in Warwick, England.

The seance was live streamed on Facebook, and Really announced more than 9,000 people watched along, surpassing the channel's goal and earning the Guinness record for world's largest live streamed seance.

"We have reached out to the spiritual world many times before but we have never been more excited than this time in which we set a Guinness World Records title," Duggan told The Warwick Courier newspaper.

"Using the best in technology including a scalar generator to give the spirits energy to communicate which has never been done before in the paranormal field we were able to offer a safe and respectful seance to the largest ever audience," he said. "We hope that the audience enjoyed it as much as we did."