Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Infectious children's song "Baby Shark Dance" has officially become the most viewed video in YouTube history, Guinness World Records announced.

Guinness said "Baby Shark Dance," by Pinkfong, took records for the most viewed music video on YouTube and the most viewed video on YouTube overall.

Advertisement

The video, which amassed 7,042,967,886 views between its original posting on June 17, 2016, and Nov. 2, 2020, took the record from Luis Fonsi's "Despacito," which was the first video to receive 5 billion views on YouTube.

Guinness said "Baby Shark Dance" also has more than 22 million likes and 10 million dislikes, making it both the most liked and disliked video on the platform.