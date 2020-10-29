St. Ignatius' College, a high school in Riverview, New South Wales, Australia, said a steer recently brought to the school for an agricultural education program broke through a fence and fled the campus. Photo courtesy of St. Ignatius' College

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- A high school in Australia is asking the public to be on the lookout for a steer that broke though a "stock-proof" fence and escaped from the campus.

St. Ignatius' College in Riverview, a Sydney suburb, said the steer was brought to the school as part of an agricultural program, but the large animal "broke through one of the stock-proof fences" and escaped from the outdoor enclosure.

School officials said in a Facebook post that they are concerned about the safety of the steer and the public alike due to the bovine "roaming in a highly urbanized area."

"The college welcomes support from the local community in providing any information regarding the animal's location so that we can safely collect and return him to the Riverview farm," the post said.

New South Wales police and Lane Cove Council rangers are now searching the area for the missing animal.

"Our rangers have done some drive-bys and looking, but we haven't had any recent reports of anyone seeing it," a Lane Cove Council representative told the Sydney Morning Herald.