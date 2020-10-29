Oct. 29 (UPI) -- A 45-year-old West Virginia fitness instructor who started doing 100 pull-ups a day during a COVID-19 lockdown broke a Guinness World Record by completing 34 in one minute.

Rupa Hulet said she moved to Morgantown just a week before lockdowns began in March, and she and her husband decided to pass the time by completing fitness challenges.

Hulet said she did 100 pull-ups a day for several days and started wondering whether she could break a Guinness record.

"I started checking out what kind of records were out there because I felt like we were on the cusp of breaking some kind of record of so many days of consecutive pull-ups, 100 or more a day, and then I found this one that kind of piqued my interest," Hulet told WBOY-TV.

Hulet said her first few attempts came up short of the world record for most pull-ups in one minute, which stood at 30, but she was eventually able to complete 34 in the allotted time.

"It's a very small group of people I think that can break records or set new records, and so it's an honor to kind of be a part of that elite group if you will, and especially at my age. I'm 45 years old, and who would have thought that I would be trying to be an elite athlete?" Hulet said.