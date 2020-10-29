A diamond that fell from Julie Travis' wedding ring while returning borrowed items to the drop box at Ohio's Worthington Park Library was found in the return bin after a coronavirus-mandated one-week quarantine. Photo courtesy of Worthington Libraries

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Employees at an Ohio library reunited a patron with the diamond that fell off her wedding ring after the gem was found in a bin of quarantined returns.

Julie Travis said she was using the book drop at the Worthington Park Library when her wedding ring became snagged on a piece of metal and the quarter-karat diamond ripped free from the ring.

Library manager Jeff Regensburger, who was nearby at the time, helped Travis search the sidewalk and surrounding area for the lost diamond, but after a thorough examination they concluded the diamond must have fallen into the book return bin.

Regensburger said he then had to break some bad news to Travis -- the book return bins have to be quarantined for 7 days after being filled as part of COVID-19 safety measures.

"She took it like a champ," Regensburger told The Columbus Dispatch. "I mean, it's 2020. Of course someone is going to lose their diamond in a giant bin of books. Of course they are."

Library staff marked the bin with a note reading "this may contain a diamond" and kept Travis' contact information nearby.

"One week later, after the quarantine period had elapsed, staff carefully unpacked the bin, checked in materials, and, at the very bottom of the container, recovered the stone," Worthington Libraries said in a Facebook post.

Travis visited the library the next day to retrieve her diamond.

"Now I go into the library, and I feel like a minor celebrity," Travis said. "I'm the Diamond Lady, I guess."