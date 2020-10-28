Oct. 28 (UPI) -- A Texas high school shared security camera footage of teachers and an animal control officer chasing a loose raccoon through the halls.

Trinity High School Principal Mike Harris shared security camera footage of the scene that unfolded at the Euless school when a raccoon made its way into the building.

Advertisement

The video shows a group of seven teachers and an animal control officer chasing the raccoon through the empty hallways of the school for several moments.

The raccoon eventually darts out of the building through an open door.

The incident comes on the heels of two raccoons that made headlines earlier this month when security cameras at the Chase Bank branch in Redwood City recorded the masked intruders wandering around inside the closed facility.

The would-be bank robbers were ejected by personnel from the Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA.