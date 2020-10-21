Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in California made an early morning visit to a bank to chase away an unusual pair of "masked bandits" -- young raccoons.

The Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA said personnel responded to the Chase Bank branch in Redwood City after receiving a call from a bank customer who spotted the animals through a window while using an ATM outside the building.

"It's not every day an animal organization gets called to deal with a bank break in, but since the bank robbers were masked bandits of the wildlife kind, we were indeed the appropriate responders," PHS/SPCA spokeswoman Buffy Martin Tarbox said in a statement.

She said the raccoons were reluctant to leave.

"The bank managers let our rescue staff into the bank, and after about 10 minutes of chasing the raccoons around the bank, we were finally able to safely shoo them outside. They apparently didn't want to leave the bank," she said.

Tarbox said PHS/SPCA personnel conducted a brief investigation to determine how the animals got into the building.

"There were muddy pawprints on a tree outside the bank, so we suspect the raccoons climbed the tree to the roof of the bank, and then somehow managed to crawl into the air ducts and fell through the ceiling tiles onto the floor of the bank," Tarbox said.

"There were several broken ceiling tiles, and the masked bandits knocked papers around and even a computer over. Thankfully, the raccoons were not injured during their morning escapade, and to our knowledge they didn't abscond with any money."