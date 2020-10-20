Hotels.com announced customers can rent a weeklong stay on "Friendsgiving Island," a private island off the Florida coast, during the week of Thanksgiving. Photo courtesy of Hotels.com

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- An accommodation-finding website is offering Thanksgiving revelers the chance to get away for the week of the holiday on "Friendsgiving Island," a private island off the Florida coast.

Hotels.com said "Friendsgiving Island" would normally cost $1,400 per night, but it is being offered for $50 per night per person for a group of six from Nov. 14-21.

The island features a three-bedroom house and a boat that will be available for use during the seven-night stay on the island.

The offer, available on a first-come, first-serve basis starting at 10 a.m. Oct. 27, also includes a private chef to prepare a full Thanksgiving dinner.

"We've been inspired by how people have adapted their travel plans throughout the pandemic, taking trips closer to home and staying at our vacation rental properties," said Josh Belkin, vice president, global brand Hotels.com. "Spending time with family and friends over the holidays may look a little different this year, which is why Hotels.com is letting you reserve an entire private island to keep those yearly traditions like Friendsgiving."