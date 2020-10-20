Oct. 20 (UPI) -- A U.S. company captured the title of world's fastest production car when its latest model reached an average speed of 316.11 mph.

SSC North America has announced that the Tuatara hypercar was tested outside Las Vegas in a pair of high speed runs on Nevada State Highway 160 in opposite directions, allowing for the company to account for factors like wind and road variations.

Advertisement

The car averaged a top speed of 316.11 mph, capturing the title of the world's fastest production car. The vehicle reached a top speed of 331.15 during one of the runs, capturing a record for the highest speed ever achieved on a public road.

SSC said the Tuatara is the second car made by the company to hold the title of world's fastest production car. The record was previously broken in 2007 by SSC's Ultimate Aero car.

The company said it plan a production run of 100 Tuatara cars to be sold commercially.