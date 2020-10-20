Two Australian lace monitor lizards stolen from JTK Reptiles in Long Beach, Calif., were recovered by police nearly a year later. Photo courtesy of the Long Beach Police Department

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- California police said they have recovered a pair of pricey exotic lizards about a year after they were stolen from a reptile store.

The Long Beach Police Department said the two Australian lace monitors, which are together worth more than $75,000, were recovered by detectives and determined to be the lizards stolen in November 2019 from JTK Reptiles in Long Beach.

Police said the lizards were found at a home in Panorama City. Two people were arrested in connection with the investigation.

Investigators said the lizards appeared to be healthy and uninjured and will be returned to JTK Reptiles.