Oct. 20 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania woman was reunited with her beloved cat five months after the feline was feared dead in a house fire.

Wanda Humphries said her cat, Hope, was believed to have died in the April fire that destroyed her Rankin home and also claimed the lives of her dog and another cat.

Humphries was shocked when she received a call from personnel at Humane Animal Rescue saying Hope had been found. Employees said Hope had been brought in as a stray Oct. 14 after being picked up by Pittsburgh Animal Care and Control.

The shelter scanned the cat for a microchip and found Humphries' contact information.

Humphries and Hope were reunited after five months apart. The shelter said the reunion should serve as a reminder to have pets microchipped.