Oct. 20 (UPI) -- A 531-pound cake baked in a Swiss town has been declared to be the largest Zuger Kirschtorte in the world.

The Zuger Kirschtorte, or Swiss cherry cake, was baked in the town of Zug by a team of 10 bakers from the Confiserie Speck bakery who spent 55 hours working on the dessert.

The finished cake measured about 13 feet in diameter.

The cherry liqueur-filled cake was cut into about 3,300 pieces and distributed to locals after the official measuring.