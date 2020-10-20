Shawn Howard, whose wedding ring was lost eight years ago while moose hunting in Maine, was reunited with his ring when a fellow hunter found it in the woods and posted photos on social media. Photo by MrGajowy3/Pixabay.com

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- A man who lost his wedding ring while hunting in Maine had the item returned to him when another hunter came across it eight years later.

Shawn Howard said he had been hunting with a friend in Brighton when the ring apparently fell off his finger.

Howard said he gave up hope of ever seeing the ring again until he saw a recent post to the Maine Moose Hunting group on Facebook from a fellow hunter who had found a ring in the same area.

Howard said the photos posted by the other hunter showed the ring's engraving, which confirmed that it was his long-lost item.

The man said he was pleased to find out the ring still fits.

"It certainly is something that you treasure and it's nice to have it back," Howard told WABI-TV.

He said the ring's return coincides nicely with the 19th anniversary of his wedding to his wife, Theresa, on Tuesday.

"I was in tears when I found out. I was just grateful that he found it. Then he took the time which was awesome. I was kinda hoping he'd get a moose as a little reward for him," Theresa Howard said.