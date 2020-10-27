A herd of hungry cows made a late-night visit to Edneyville Elementary School in North Carolina and trashed the school's fall harvest display in an apparent search for snacks. Photo courtesy of Edneyville Elementary School

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Officials at a North Carolina elementary school said they checked security footage and identified the culprits behind the destruction of the school's fall harvest display -- some pumpkin-loving cows.

Edneyville Elementary School posted a photo to Facebook in early October showing the fall harvest display donated by The Nix Pumpkin Patch, but weeks later a follow-up post showed the display in disarray following an apparent act of vandalism.

Principal Marsha Justice said she reviewed security camera footage from outside the school and identified the perpetrators as a group of 11 cows rummaging around the pumpkins and gourds for snacks.

"Thank goodness the damage was repairable, and that we were able to check security footage and get pictures of the 11 perpetrators! If you recognize any of these hooved hoodlums, let us know," the school said in a Facebook post.

Officials said the incident brought some much-needed mirth to the community.

"Needless to say, the unexpected visitors brought some welcome joy and humor to the Edneyville staff this week, and we're happy to share the laughs with our local community," Henderson County Public Schools Public Information Officer Molly McGowan Gorsuch told Blue Ridge Now.