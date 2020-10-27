Oct. 27 (UPI) -- A Connecticut art museum is seeking a Guinness World Record after visitors there helped to create what is believed to be the world's largest abstract painting.

Artist Trace Burroughs teamed up with the Museum of Contemporary Art Westport to create the 9-foot-by-20-foot painting with help from visitors to the museum's Family Day event during the weekend.

"My theory behind all this is you don't have to have any training to be an abstract painter like Jackson Pollock," Burroughs told the Westport News.

The painting was created splatter style with sticks and various colors of paint. It is aiming to take the record from Pollack's "Mural," which is on display at the Guggenheim Museum in New York City.

Burroughs said the painting was examined by two witnesses after the work was completed, including an architect who verified its dimensions. He said the evidence is being submitted to Guinness World Records for official recognition.