Oct. 26 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman found participating in democracy to be extra rewarding when a stop on her way home from voting led to a $2 million lottery jackpot.

The Beaufort woman told South Carolina Education Lottery officials she was on her way home from casting her vote when she decided to stop at the Parkers store in Beaufort for a drink and some lottery tickets.

The woman said she checked her Mega Millions ticket the next day and showed it to her husband, thinking she had won $1,000.

"No, I think it's more than that," the woman's husband told her.

The ticket, which matched numbers 5-11-25-27-64, turned out to be a $2 million winner.

The winner said she hasn't decided how to spend her money yet.

"I'm keeping it low-key," she said.