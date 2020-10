Oct. 22 (UPI) -- A Taiwan student broke a Guinness World Record when he was able to bounce a soap bubble 290 times on his hand before it popped.

Chang Yu-Te of Taoyuan said he became interested in bubble performance after seeing a video online of someone else attempting the record, and he started to practice for his own attempt.

Guinness tweeted a video showing Chang's official attempt.

He was able to complete 290 bounces with a single bubble, enough to capture the record.