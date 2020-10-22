Oct. 22 (UPI) -- An Australian adventurer has become the youngest person to climb all Seven Summits and the Seven Volcanic Summits -- as well as setting other world records along the way.

Daniel Bull has finished his quest to climb the Seven Summits, the tallest mountain on each continent, and the Seven Volcanic Summits, the tallest volcano on each continent.

Bull was dubbed the youngest person to complete the climbing challenges at age 37.

"It actually started with a childhood dream of reaching the very top of the world," Bull told 7 News.

During Bull's 2018 climb on Ojos del Salado, in the Andes in South America, he set a Guinness World Record by kayaking in the world's highest altitude lake. He returned to the same mountain this year and set a world record for the highest altitude swim, braving water temperatures below freezing.

"The water is subzero. If you think of an ice bath that elite athletes use, they're talking about 11-degrees Celcius [51.8 degrees Fahrenheit]," he said. "This was minus-two degrees Celcius -- and at that temperature, each extra degree is exponential in terms of the increased pain and the risk to the body."