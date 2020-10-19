Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Cinema chain AMC Theaters is offering film lovers the chance to get back into the movies without fear of COVID-19 by renting out an entire screen for rates starting at $99.

AMC announced the rentals, available in every state except New York, Alaska and Hawaii, allow up to 20 people to attend a private screening in their own theater.

The rates vary depending on the movie being shown, the location of the theater and add-ons such as concessions, a microphone for speaking to the crowd and extra time in the theater.

The available movies for the rentals include recent releases like Tenet and older films like Shrek.

AMC officials have said the company has lost a lot of revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic and it could go bankrupt by the end of the year without relief.

The chain has reopened about 500 of its 600 U.S. locations, but many have a reduced capacity due to coronavirus guidelines.