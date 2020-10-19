Oct. 19 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman fulfilled a longtime dream by going skydiving for the first time in her life at the age of 102.

Vivian "Millie" Bailey, 102, a World War II veteran being featured on the American Heroes Channel's Honor Flight Heroes, was asked by producers if there was a bucket list item she had never crossed off.

Advertisement

Bailey's answer was that she had been thinking for a long time about skydiving. She said she was inspired by President George H.W. Bush going skydiving when he was 90 years old.

"I was inspired by the fact that he did it," Bailey told WJLA-TV. "The fact that a person at that age could do the jump."

Bailey said skydiving was previously only a dream, as she couldn't afford the $300 cost for a tandem jump, but the producers picked up the tab to feature footage on her episode.

"You couldn't ask for a more thrill-packed ending to the episode," Honor Flight Heroes executive producer Eric J. Roberts said. "Millie would be the first 102-year-old person on Mars if it could be arranged."

Bailey said after her jump that it was exhilarating.

"It was wonderful, a real thrill," she said. "I was scared for one minute, it felt like I was tumbling and then I thought, somebody is holding onto me."