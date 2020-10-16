Willie Harrison, of Forest, Va., collected a $200,000 jackpot from a Cash 5 drawing a little over a year after he won a $100,000 prize. Photo courtesy of the Virginia Lottery

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- A Virginia man collected a $200,000 jackpot from the state lottery's Cash 5 drawing just over a year after winning $100,000 from the same game.

The Virginia Lottery said Willie Harrison, of Forest, bought two identical tickets for the Sept. 28 Cash 5 day drawing at the Circle K in Blairs, and they matched the numbers from the drawing: 3-10-15-23-25.

Each ticket earned Harrison a $100,000 prize.

Harrison's $200,00 payday came after he collected a $100,000 Cash 5 jackpot in May 2019.

"I was just trying to stay calm and not have a heart attack," Harrison recalled of the moment he realized he had won Cash 5 for a second time.