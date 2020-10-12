A Jackson County, Mich., man scored a $1 million jackpot from a scratch-off lottery ticket he bought just hours after scratching off a $5,000 prize from a different ticket. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- A Michigan man is celebrating his lucky streak after scratching off a $1 million lottery jackpot on the same day he won a $5,000 prize.

The 24-year-old Jackson County man told Michigan Lottery officials he won $5,000 from a Super Bonus Cashword scratch-off ticket and he was "still feeling pretty lucky" after discovering his prize.

Advertisement

"Later that night, I bought a couple Ruby Mine tickets and hit $1 million," the man recalled.

The $1 million winning ticket was purchased from the Speedway gas station in Jackson.

The winner said he plans to use the money from his dual wins to purchase a new home and a new car. He said he also plans to share some of the cash with his parents.