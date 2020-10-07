Charrondarous Goode-Burroughs of Richmond, Va., won $1 million from a lottery ticket her son gave her as an anniversary present. Photo courtesy of the Virginia Lottery

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- A Virginia woman said a scratch-off lottery ticket she received as a wedding anniversary present from her son turned out to be a valuable gift indeed when she won a $1 million jackpot.

Charrondarous Goode-Burroughs, of Richmond, told Virginia Lottery officials her $1 Million Royale Scratcher lottery ticket was a wedding anniversary gift from her son, who purchased the ticket at the E & C VA store in Richmond.

She said the small gift turned into a large boon when she scratched off a $1 million top prize.

"It said $1 million, but I truly didn't think it was $1 million," Goode-Burroughs recalled.

The winner said she has not yet decided what to do with her jackpot.