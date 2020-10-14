Oct. 14 (UPI) -- A man who made a quick stop at a store on his way to a dentist's appointment ended up winning a $750,000 lottery jackpot.

Larry Hales, of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he was heading to the appointment in North Carolina when he decided to stop at the Han-Dee Hugo store in Garner to cash in a $20 winning scratch-off ticket.

Hales ended up buying scratch-offs, including a $10 Jumbo Bucks ticket, with his winnings, and he continued on to his appointment.

"I actually put the tickets in my truck and went in for my dental appointment," Hales said. "After, I had to go to the bank to deposit some other money I had and I scratched them off while I was waiting in line at the drive-thru."

The Jumbo Bucks ticket turned out to be a $750,000 winner.

Hales said he rushed home to show his wife.

"I had to show the tickets to her and ask her, 'Please read this to make sure I'm seeing this right,'" he said. "I'll bet we look at those tickets a dozen times before we came up here."

Hales said he and his wife plan to use the winnings to make home repairs.

"We might buy a new car," he said. "Maybe a new truck."