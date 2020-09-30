Sept. 30 (UPI) -- The mystery of nearly 32 tons of carrots dumped onto a street on the campus of a London university was revealed to be an art installation by a student.

Londoners took to social media Wednesday with photos and questions about the giant pile of carrots dumped by a truck onto a road through the University of London campus.

Advertisement

The school revealed the pile of carrots is an art installation by Rafael Perez Evans, an art student at the university's Goldsmiths art college.

A spokesman for the college said the exhibit, titled "Grounding," is part of the Master of Fine Arts degree show, which runs Oct. 2-6.

"Rafael has arranged for the carrots to be removed at the end of the exhibition run and donated to animals," the spokesman told MyLondon.

Evans said in a YouTube post that the installation is designed to raise awareness of food waste stemming from the devaluing of crops.