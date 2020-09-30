Sept. 30 (UPI) -- A cyclist raising money for Yemen relief said he rode exactly 69 miles per day to travel from Poo Poo Point in Washington state to Pee Pee Creek in Ohio.

Ruben Lopez of Chicago said his scatological journey began Aug. 18 at Poo Poo Point in Washington state and it took him 36 days to arrive at Ohio's Pee Pee Creek, a journey of over 2,500 miles.

Lopez, who said he is traveling exactly 69 miles each day said his trip is still not over -- he is planning to complete his 5,000-mile journey at Pee Pee Island in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The cyclist said he had been planning to participate in several bike tours this year, but they were all canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said he decided to take on the "meme ride" as a way to raise money for the Yemen Relief and Reconstruction Foundation, which provides humanitarian aid to the war-torn country.