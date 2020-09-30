Sept. 30 (UPI) -- An Idaho middle school had to devise a special plan to release students from the building when the campus played host to an unexpected guest -- a moose.

Coeur d'Alene Public Schools said in a Facebook post that the moose wandered onto the Woodland Middle School campus Tuesday afternoon and decided to stick around for a while.

"All students are safe and the school has devised a release plan for students to safely reach the bus loop, the parent pick-up line, and to exit campus to walk home," the district said.

The post included a photo of the moose resting near one of the school's entrances.

The district said the animal did not show any signs of interest in the humans on campus.

"This guy has been great about staying socially distanced," the Facebook post said. "We couldn't find a mask that fits."