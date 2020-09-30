A Bribie Island, Australia, woman won a lottery prize of more than $700 a week for five years from a scratch-off ticket she received as a birthday present. Photo by Pung/Shutterstock.com

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- An Australian woman who received a lottery ticket as a birthday gift said it turned out to be her most valuable present when she won a top prize of over $700 a week for five years.

The Bribie Island, Queensland, woman told The Lott officials her sister gave her the Live the Life Instant Scratch-It lottery ticket.

"The scratchie was a gift from my sister for my birthday," the woman said. "It was a real surprise when I scratched it, I can tell you. It was a real shock!"

The ticket turned out to be a top prize winner of $716.48 a week for five years.

"I have never won anything like it. I'm just happy when I win enough to buy my next scratchie," the winner said. "I'm still trying to get over it all, to be honest."

She said her sister isn't upset about having given away a winning ticket.

"When I told my sister I won on the ticket she bought me, she was really happy for me. She said 'you deserve it' because I'd been struggling," she said. "It was definitely the best birthday present I've ever had!"

The woman said she plans to use her winnings to save up for a new car and possibly plan a vacation.