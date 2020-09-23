Sept. 23 (UPI) -- A 96-year-old Pennsylvania has become the first person at her local bowling alley to roll a "no tap 300," meaning she knocked down at least nine pins in each frame.

Sara Lyons, who will be 97 on Nov. 30, was bowling at Kennedy Lanes in McKees Rocks when she finished her game with a score of 300 -- becoming the first person to do so at the alley.

"I had all strikes in a row. Not an open frame at all," Lyons told KDKA-TV.

Lyons said she has been bowling since age 27, and this marked her first 300 score.

"That's hard," she said. "It's hard for a woman to do that, especially seniors."

Lyons said focusing on her family keeps her healthy and alert.

"It's how I feel inside. I just have to keep going" Lyons said. "I won't give up. I won't give up no matter how old I am."

The bowling alley congratulated Lyons in a Facebook post, calling her "quite the pistol."

"Congratulations on your 300 Sarah," the post said.