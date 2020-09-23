A cockatiel nicknamed HeiHei by rescuers was brought to the Scottish SPCA after it landed on a fishing boat about 10 miles from shore. Photo courtesy of the Scottish SPCA

Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Scotland said they are trying to find the owner of an adventurous cockatiel that joined some surprised fishermen on a boat about 10 miles from shore.

The Scottish SPCA said the fishermen told rescuers they were about 10 miles from shore, near Troon, Ayrshire, when the bird landed on their boat.

The cockatiel was recovered by the SPCA and taken to the Ayrshire Animal Rescue and Rehoming Center, where it was found to be in good health.

"This was a very unusual rescue, I've never been contacted about a bird finding its way so far out at sea," Animal Rescue Officer Sheena MacTaggart said. "Thank goodness the boat was there so the bird found somewhere to rest."

"He had no obvious injuries, and was given some water and food before being taken to our center in Ayrshire. We have named him HeiHei after the bird in the film Moana who stows away on her boat. We thought it was very fitting," MacTaggart said.

She said HeiHei has leg rings, but officials have been unable to identify his owner.