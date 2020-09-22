Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Police and firefighters in Florida teamed up to rescue a "butthead" steer that struggled against the emergency responders as they worked to free it from a mud pit.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded alongside firefighters Sunday when the steer was found stuck up to its shoulders in mud in the Barberville area.

Body camera footage of the rescue shows several emergency responders working to free the trapped bovine.

"We're trying to help you, butthead," one of the rescuers says as the steer struggles against its helpers.

One of the rescuers ended up getting into the mud pit to wrap a fire hose around the steer's body so it could be pulled to dry land.