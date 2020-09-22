Sept. 22 (UPI) -- A Missouri man who has been using the same set of lottery numbers for more than 10 years won a $50,000 jackpot -- just two years after collecting a $19,000 prize.

Dan Dampf of Jefferson City told Missouri Lottery officials he has been using the same 10 numbers to play Show Me Cash since the game began in 2008, and his persistence paid off when the numbers 2-21-27-33-39 came up in the Sept. 8 drawing.

Advertisement

"It finally hit, so I was really excited," Dampf said. "I was blessed that I finally won."

He said the win wasn't his first brush with lottery luck.

"Two years ago I was playing Pick 4, and I won $19,000, which was my biggest win ever," Dampf said. "So [now], this was the biggest win I've ever had."

Dampf said the jackpot will allow him to pay off his bills and buy some new woodworking equipment.

"It's a new hobby I picked, so I'll have something to do when I get closer to retirement," he said.