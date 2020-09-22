Pakistani martial artist Irfan Mehsood broke a Guinness World Record when he completed 49 finger-tip pushups in 1 minute while wearing a 60-pound pack. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Sept. 22 (UPI) -- A Pakistani athlete achieved his 34th Guinness World Record when he completed 49 pushups with his finger tips while carrying 60 pounds on his back.

Guinness announced Irfan Mehsood captured the record for most pushups (finger tips, carrying 60 pound pack) in 1 minute when he managed to complete 49 repetitions during his attempt in Dera Ismail Khan.

The martial artist broke the previous record of 44 pushups, which was set by Iraqi athlete Jarjees Rasheed.

The successful attempt marked Mehsood's 34th Guinness World Record. His previous accomplishments include other pushup records and exercises such as jumping jacks.