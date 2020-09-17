Sept. 17 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman stranded on the side of a road with a flat tire had her day turn around when she checked her email and discovered she had won a $100,000 lottery jackpot.

Tamara Ortiz, of Fayetteville, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials her day got off to a bad start when she wound up stuck at the side of a road with a flat.

Advertisement

"I was having a really, really bad day," Ortiz said. "I had a friend come get me and he had to put on his hotspot for me to use my phone, and I said, 'Well, let me just check my emails and my stuff real quick.'"

The email informed Ortiz that she had won $100,000 in the Sept. 9 Multiply the Cash second-chance drawing. Her ticket was chosen from more than 10.9 million entries.

"I looked at it and I dropped my phone," she said. "I was like, 'I don't know if this is real!'"

She said the second-chance drawing gave her a second chance at having a good day.

"I believe in second chances," the winner said. "And now I'm an even bigger believer in second chances! I just think that it is a great opportunity."

Ortiz said her plans for the money include addressing her flat tire problem by buying a new Honda Accord.

"It's going to help us tremendously especially with transportation," she said.