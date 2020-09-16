A Gippsland, Victoria, Australia, woman told The Lott officials the ticket that earned her a $14.6 million jackpot bore the same numbers she has been playing for about 20 years. Photo by Robert Lessmann/Shutterstock

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- An Australian woman who has used the same set of lottery numbers every week for about 20 years finally hit the big one with a $14.6 million jackpot.

The Gippsland, Victoria, woman told The Lott officials the ticket she bought for Tuesday's Oz Lotto drawing at Drouin Lotto & Cards bore a very familiar set of numbers.

"I always play the same numbers. I've been playing them for about 20 years, I'd say," the woman said.

She said she has been using the numbers for so long that she doesn't remember where all of them came from.

"I marked the numbers with my birthday and things like that. I chose them so long ago now I don't know why I chose them," she said.

The player's patience paid off Tuesday with a $14.6 million jackpot. The woman said she plans to continue working.

"I don't know what I'd do with myself if I retired! I'm a country girl through and through," she said. "I've been working for the past 30 years, and I don't think I could give it up that easily. I'm at work at the moment. I've got things to do!"

The winner said she is making plans for the money.

"I'll share it with my family. They are about to become a very lucky bunch," she said. "I definitely need a new car, so I'll start with that."