Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Police in Georgia said a suspect who fled on foot from a traffic stop left behind a valuable piece of personal property: a winning lottery ticket.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said deputies attempted a traffic stop Monday morning in Canton, but the unidentified suspect abandoned their vehicle and fled on foot.

Deputies investigated the vehicle and discovered a winning scratch-off lottery ticket worth $100.

The sheriff's office posted a photo of the ticket on Facebook.

"To the suspect who ran on foot from our deputies on a traffic stop this morning on I-75, you left a winning $100 lottery ticket in your vehicle," the post said. "You can claim your ticket at 498 Chattin Dr. in Canton. It will be here waiting for you. Congratulations by the way."