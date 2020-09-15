Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Police in Spain were using helicopters and thermal imaging cameras to search the area around a village where residents reported sightings of a black panther on the loose.

The Guardia Civil said searches were underway Tuesday in Venta de Huelma, Granada, to locate and identify the animal, which first was spotted in the area Friday.

Venta de Huelma Town Hall said a resident reported spotting the animal near his car Tuesday, and experts who searched the area said animal tracks seen nearby appear to be from a panther.

Police and officials warned locals not to attempt to approach the animal if it is spotted on the loose.

The origins of the animal remained a mystery Tuesday.