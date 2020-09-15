Sept. 15 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts family's home security camera recorded the moment a man taking a nap next to his backyard pool was nudged on the foot by a curious bear.

The footage shows Matt Bete taking a nap next to the pool in the back yard of his Greenfield home when a bear wanders in through the open gate.

The bear nudges Bete on the foot and then flees when the startled man wakes up.

Bete's wife, Dawn, said her husband kept his cool during the encounter.

"Matt just stayed calm and knew he had a chair and stool there to protect him if he needed it," she told WBZ-TV. "Just crazy!"