Sept. 15 (UPI) -- A pair of Idaho men broke a Guinness World Record when together they managed 108 toots from party blowers in 1 minute.

David Rush, who has broken more than 150 Guinness World Records to promote STEM education, teamed up with neighbor Jonathan Hannon to attempt the party blower record.

Rush said he previously attempted the record for most toots of a party horn in 1 minute (team of two) with Andre Ortolf, but Guinness officials disqualified the attempt after determining the blowers were not extending to a full 9 inches.

Rush and Hannon used tape to mark the tables in front of them to make sure each toot was extending to the required length.

The two men were required to alternate blows during the attempt.

They managed 108 toots, enough to break the previous record of 78. The men said all six of their party blowers had holes in them by the time they were finished.