Sept. 15 (UPI) -- A 16-year-old girl in India is seeking Guinness World Records recognition for her latest accomplishment: writing 45 words in 1 minute by using both hands at the same time.

Aadi Swaroopa, 16, of Mangalore, was recognized as a record holder by the nonprofit school administration organization LATA Foundation of Raibareli, Uttar Pradesh, after showing off her ability to write with both hands at the same time.

Advertisement

Swaroopa managed 40 words in 1 minute, besting the Lata Foundation's previously chronicled record of 25 words.

The girl's parents said they are now trying to get her accomplishment into the Guinness Book of World Records.

Swaroopa's father said he first noticed his daughter was ambidextrous when she was only 2 years old. He said he believes she can get up to 60 words per minute with enough practice.