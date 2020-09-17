Sept. 17 (UPI) -- An Alabama woman shared video of the surprising sight that greeted her when she looked out into her Hurricane Sally-flooded front yard: an alligator having a swim.

Tina Bennett of Gulf Shores posted a video to Facebook showing the large gator swimming through the floodwaters Hurricane Sally brought to her yard.

"Oh, my God, this is outside of our window," Bennett says in the footage. "It is a 10- or 12-foot alligator."

Bennett said this one alligator isn't the only dangerous wildlife encounter she's had as a result of the storm.

"We have been surrounded by water, alligators, and poisonous snakes," she wrote.