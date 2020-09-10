Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Police in Florida said they responded to a home to help eject an unusual "masked intruder" -- a lost and confused raccoon.

Paula Tyler said a light fixture fell at her Tampa home and she soon discovered a raccoon climbing on her curtains.

Tyler said the raccoon had apparently entered her home through the attic and couldn't find its way back out.

"This one didn't look like it was mean or rabid or anything. It just looked like it was scared," she told WFTS-TV.

Tyler said she called a wildlife trapper, but found out it would cost her $300 for a house call. She called the Tampa Police Department's non-emergency line and two officers soon responded.

The police department shared body camera footage of the officers chasing the "masked bandit" through Tyler's home.

"After much effort, coordination and chasing the masked bandit around the home, the raccoon finally ran out. One officer was nipped in the hand, but is doing OK," the department said.