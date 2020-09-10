An 8-foot-long, venomous king cobra was captured at a gym in Amersfoort, Netherlands, after being discovered by a startled employee. Photo by antriksh/Pixabay.com

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Employees at a gym in the Netherlands received a scare Thursday morning when an 8-foot king cobra showed up right outside the building.

Dannis Verwij, manager of the Club Pellikaan gym in Amersfoort, said the employee was moving some pipes stacked next to the building when he uncovered the snake.

Verweij said he thought the employee was pranking him until he saw video of the unexpected reptile.

The Amersfoort Animal Ambulance service was summoned to the scene, and they called in a snake expert from Amsterdam to assist with the capture when they noted the snake's size and identified its species: a venomous king cobra.

Verweij said the snake expert told him the king cobra is native to tropical climates and was moving slowly due to the colder temperature in Amersfoort. He said the snake was likely an escaped pet.

The snake expert agreed to take the cobra home and care for it until its owner can be located.