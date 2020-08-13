Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A peaceful day on a German beach turned to chaos when a wild boar swam out of the Baltic Sea and ran loose through crowds of sunbathers.

A video shared by the Seebad Warnemunde resort on Facebook shows the boar coming out of the sea at a crowded beach in Schonagen, Schleswig-Holstein.

The footage shows a man attempt to ward the wild pig away from the crowds with a shovel, but the undeterred boar ran through the beach, sending sunbathers running for safety.

Witnesses said the boar eventually ran off down the coast.

The boar is believed to be the same animal earlier spotted swimming miles away, off the coast of Lower Saxony. Sailor Claus Schluter said he and his colleagues were unable to guide the boar out of the water and it was last seen swimming toward Schonagen.