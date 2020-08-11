Aug. 11 (UPI) -- An Italian basketball freestyler tied a Guinness World Record when he launched himself from a trampoline to do a front flip slam dunk from 26 feet, 6.89 inches away.

Davide Rizzi, appearing on the Guinness TV special La Notte dei Record in Rome, failed to reach the hoop on his initial attempt at the record, but on his second attempt he managed to dunk the ball into the hoop.

Guinness required that Rizzi touch the rim in dunking the ball for it to qualify for the record.

Rizzi's distance was measured at 26 feet, 6.89 inches, tying the record previously set by Kerim Daghistani of Hungary.